May 14, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports

High school sports roundup for Friday, May 14: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko throws no-hitter with 18 K’s

By Joshua Welge

Lemont's Sage Mardjetko

SOFTBALL

Lemont 1, Oak Forest 0

Sage Mardjetko fired a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts and Frankie Rita was 1 for 3 for Lemont (21-5, 14-3). Mardjetko walked two and hit two batters.

BASEBALL

Nazareth 5, Yorkville 4

Lucas Smith went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and had the walk-off homer for Nazareth (20-7), which reached the 20-win mark for the 13th consecutive year. Luke Brabham went 2 for 3 with an RBI and winning pitcher Sebastian Gutierrez (4-1) struck one one in an inning.

Downers Grove North 9, Downers Grove South 7

Joe Chiarelli picked up the win with three strong innings, striking out four, Tony Konopiots homered, drove in three and scored two runs and George Wolkow was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Trojans.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville Central 25-17, 24-26, 15-12

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.