High school sports roundup for Friday, May 14: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko throws no-hitter with 18 K’s

SOFTBALL
Lemont 1, Oak Forest 0
Sage Mardjetko fired a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts and Frankie Rita was 1 for 3 for Lemont (21-5, 14-3). Mardjetko walked two and hit two batters.
BASEBALL
Nazareth 5, Yorkville 4
Lucas Smith went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and had the walk-off homer for Nazareth (20-7), which reached the 20-win mark for the 13th consecutive year. Luke Brabham went 2 for 3 with an RBI and winning pitcher Sebastian Gutierrez (4-1) struck one one in an inning.
Downers Grove North 9, Downers Grove South 7
Joe Chiarelli picked up the win with three strong innings, striking out four, Tony Konopiots homered, drove in three and scored two runs and George Wolkow was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Trojans.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville Central 25-17, 24-26, 15-12