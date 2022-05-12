High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 11: Montini baseball beats St. Ignatius in eight innings

BASEBALL
Montini 11, St. Ignatius 10 (8 innings)
Matthew Zeman drove in the winning run in the eighth for the Broncos.
Downers Grove North 12, Glenbard West 2
Tommy Finley and Colin Nuttall each drove in three runs, Jimmy Janicki had a double and two RBIs and Ryan Dennison struck out three over five innings for the Trojans.
Westmont 7 Big Rock (Crossroads Academy) 1.
Westmont 17 Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 2 (4 innings)
Jason Czaplewski went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and four RBIs for Westmont in the win over Crossroads Academy. Caleb Kleinz homered and drove in three runs and Lucas Hicks went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Sentinels (16-13) in the win over Intrinsic Charter.
Wheaton Academy 1, DePaul Prep 0
Sophomore Will Osterholm earned the win throwing a complete game shutout allowing only three hits, striking out three and only walking two. Hudson Williams and Grant Rojek each had a double.
SOFTBALL
Wheaton Warrenville d. Batavia
Presley Wright struck out seven Emma Schusler and Josie Siebert each had three of the Tigers’ 17 hits.