High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 10: Downers Grove South soccer clinches West Suburban Gold title

GIRLS SOCCER
Downers Grove South 2, Morton 1
Emily Petring scored a goal assisted by Mallory Qualizza and Priscilla Plascencia added a goal as Downers Grove South clinched the West Suburban Gold championship.
BASEBALL
Wheaton Academy 15, Elmwood Park 8
JT Manusos went 4 for 6 with two doubles and six RBIs, Will Clegg was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and five runs scored and Andy Roman was 3 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored for Wheaton Academy.
Timothy Christian 11, Westmont 3
Jason Czaplewski was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Westmont (14-13, 4-8).
Downers Grove North 11, Proviso West 0
Jack Miller struck out seven over four no-hit innings, Jude Warwick was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Timmy Galligan was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Trojans.
Hinsdale Central 3, Addison Trail 0
Luke Adams went 3 for 3 with a homer, double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Red Devils.
Hinsdale South 4, Willowbrook 2
SOFTBALL
Tinley Park 3, Lemont 2
Natalie Pacyga was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Frankie Rita had a double and RBI for Lemont (19-5, 13-3).
Montini 11, Mother McAuley 7
Kora Navarro and Miranda BonDurant each hit three-run homers, Amanda Wozniak had three RBI singles and Taylor Utrata singled three times and scored twice for Montini.
Nazareth 3, Benet 1
Taylor Reynolds scattered seven hits in the circle and Dom Chlada scored a run and drove in a run for Nazareth.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East d. Bartlett 23-25, 25-14, 25-21
Trevor Real had 16 kills and 11 digs, Tyler Johnwick eight kills and two blocks, Connor Soto 34 assists, Bartek Kwidziski 10 digs and Ryan Junior 11 digs for the Rams (18-14, 5-1).
Lemont d. Reavis 25-15, 25-17
Jacob TerMaat and Martin Kowalczyk had four kills and Nathan Tilly five digs for Lemont.
Lake Park d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-12, 25-18