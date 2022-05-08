High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 7: Willowbrook’s Caitlyn Kulczyski throws perfect game with 17 K’s

SOFTBALL

Willowbrook 1, York 0

Caitlyn Kulczyski threw a perfect game with 17 strikeouts for the Warriors.

Montini 11, Cary-Grove 9

Kora Navarro picked up the win in relief and drove in two runs with a double. Taylor Utrata had three singles, two RBIs and two runs scored and Alexa Bauman singled twice and scored twice.

Montini 4, Marengo 1

Brooke Kuczynski pitched a complete game and added an RBI single, Kora Navarro drove in two runs and Amanda Wozniak had an RBI.

BASEBALL

Nazareth 9, St. Patrick 0

Nick Drtina (7-1) struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings, John Hughes struck out four over 1 2/3 innings and Redmond Murphy struck out one in a combined no-hitter for Nazareth (18-7, 6-6). At the plate Luke Brabham was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Drtina 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Downers Grove North 5, Hinsdale Central 3

Michael Gorman picked up the win and Sean Ryniec notched a big two-inning save for the Trojans. At the plate Jimmy Janicki was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, George Wolkow 3 for 4 with a run scored and Joe Chiarelli 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Wheaton Academy 5, Marian Central 1

Zach Gardner earned the win for the Warriors going 3.2 innings allowing no runs on three hits. In his last seven relief outings, he has allowed zero earned runs and his current ERA is a 1.45. At the plate Andy Roman doubled and drew walks. Hudson Williams had an RBI and two walks.

Willowbrook 8, Glenbard West 0

Dane Meyer struck out three and allowed three hits over 4 2/3 innings and Joey Tumilty, Max Vaisvila and Jacob Kutella each had two hits for Willowbrook (18-3, 10-2).

Oak Park-River Forest 9, Lyons 6

Cooper Ohlson had two doubles and scored a run for Lyons (14-8, 9-6).

Montini 8, St. Ignatius 3

Anthony Spindale struck out seven over five innings and Dominic Catalano was 3 for 4 for Montini (16-10).

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 2, St. Ignatius 1

Gabi DIMatteo and Chloe Sentman scored second-half goals for the Redwings (14-4).