April 30, 2022
High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 30: Maren Hoovel scores five goals in Montini soccer win

By Joshua Welge
Montini Catholic logo

GIRLS SOCCER

Montini 7, Niles West 2

Maren Hoovel scored five goals, Sawyer White had three assists and Annalee DeFeo two assists for Montini.

Benet 3, Bolingbrook 0

Gabi DiMatteo, Mariana Pinto and Rachel Burns scored goals and Keira Petrucelli and Brinkley Douglas had assists for the Redwings (12-4) at the Naperville Invitational.

SOFTBALL

Montini 5, Trinity 0

Brooke Kuczynski doubled twice and score twice, Miranda BonDurant tripled in a run, and Ava Franklin and Alexa Bauman both hit RBI doubles for the Lady Broncos.

Joshua Welge

