High school sports roundup for Friday, April 29: Avaree Taylor K’s seven, homers twice in Lemont softball win

SOFTBALL
Lemont 15, Argo 0
Winning pitcher Avaree Taylor struck out seven over four innings, homered twice and drove in four runs for Lemont (15-4). Natalie Pacyga and Maya Hollendover each had two doubles and Mallory Corse three RBIs.
Glenbard North 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 0
Bella Eggert was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Tru Medina 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Elli Matzke struck out three in a two-hit shutout for Glenbard North.
Willowbrook 5, Hindale South 1
Caitlyn Kulczyski struck out 12 in a four-hitter, and scored two runs, and Hannah Kenny went 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Willowbrook.
Wheaton Academy 24, Westmont 9
BASEBALL
Nazareth 7, Downers Grove North 2
Winning pitcher Finn O’Meara struck out seven over five innings and Lucas Smith went 3 for 4 with three doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for Nazareth (16-5). Luke Brabham went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Cooper Malamazian went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Nick Drtina 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Charles North 2, Hinsdale Central 1
Hanna Florence scored Hinsdale Central’s goal, assisted by Peyton Rohn.