April 30, 2022
High school sports roundup for Friday, April 29: Avaree Taylor K’s seven, homers twice in Lemont softball win

By Joshua Welge

Lemont freshman Avaree Taylor hustles to first during their IHSA State Championship game against Highland at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SOFTBALL

Lemont 15, Argo 0

Winning pitcher Avaree Taylor struck out seven over four innings, homered twice and drove in four runs for Lemont (15-4). Natalie  Pacyga and Maya Hollendover each had two doubles and Mallory Corse three RBIs.

Glenbard North 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Bella Eggert was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Tru Medina 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Elli Matzke struck out three in a two-hit shutout for Glenbard North.

Willowbrook 5, Hindale South 1

Caitlyn Kulczyski struck out 12 in a four-hitter, and scored two runs, and Hannah Kenny went 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Willowbrook.

Wheaton Academy 24, Westmont 9

BASEBALL

Nazareth 7, Downers Grove North 2

Winning pitcher Finn O’Meara struck out seven over five innings and Lucas Smith went 3 for 4 with three doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for Nazareth (16-5). Luke Brabham went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Cooper Malamazian went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Nick Drtina 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Charles North 2, Hinsdale Central 1

Hanna Florence scored Hinsdale Central’s goal, assisted by Peyton Rohn.



