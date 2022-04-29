High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 28: Wheaton Academy’s Will Lechner, Nate Burden throw combined no-hitter

BASEBALL
Wheaton Academy 1, Chicago Christian 0
Will Lechner threw the first 6.2 innings and Nate Burden came in and earned the save for a combined no-hitter for the Warriors. Hudson Williams scored the only run as he led off the game for the Warriors with a double and scored on Will Clegg’s sacrifice fly.
Willowbrook 12, Addison Trail 0
Dane Meyer struck out 12 and allowed one hit over five innings, Max Vaisvila had three hits and Joe Braden hit a long pinch-hit homer for Willowbrook (15-3, 10-2), who completed a three-game sweep.
Hinsdale Central 8, Glenbard West 1
Blake Edmonds went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and winning pitcher Ben Oosterbaan struck out seven and allowed two hits over six shutout innings for the Red Devils.
SOFTBALL
Willowbrook 5, Leyden 0
Caitlyn Kulczyski struck out 10 in a four-hit shutout and Hannah Kenny was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Warriors.
St. Charles East 6, Wheaton North 1
Junior Annie Sullivan hit her first varsity home run for the Falcons.
Montini 4, Loyola 1
Alexa Bauman hit a tie-breaking home run in the seventh inning, Kat Filkowski singled home a run and Kora Navarro notched the win in relief.
GIRLS SOCCER
Benet 1, Downers Grove South 0
Gabi DiMatteo scored the game’s lone goal with 4:31 left in the first half, assisted by Keira Petrucelli. Shannon Clark had two saves in goal for Benet (11-4) in the game that was part of the Naperville Invitational.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lemont d. Oak Forest 25-14, 25-14
Colin Treanor had six kills, Martin Kowalczyk five kills and Jacob TerMaat 12 assists for Lemont (15-8, 6-0).
Glenbard East d. St. Charles North 25-19, 25-17
Ryan Junior had 10 digs, Bartek Kwidzinski four kills and four digs, Connor Soto 17 assists and two aces, Karl Both four kills and Tyler Johnwick three kills and two aces for the Rams.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wheaton Academy 9, York 8
Liam White scored four goals and Aiden Weisenborn had three goals and an assist for the Warriors.