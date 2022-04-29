Girls Soccer: Freshman Caroline Mortonson’s late goal lifts Lyons past Oswego East in Naperville Invitational quarterfinals

NAPERVILLE – Lyons Township forward Caroline Mortonson hasn’t forgotten what it felt like to be the only freshman to make the roster of the defending state runner-up.
It was only two months ago that she walked into tryouts.
“It was really intimidating,” Mortonson said. “I was nervous in my first two games, but they were really inclusive and help me play better.”
Now it is Mortonson who is making other teams nervous.
She bagged her seventh goal – and first game-winner – on a beautiful finish with 5:29 remaining in regulation Thursday night to lift the top-ranked Lions to a 2-1 victory over seventh-ranked Oswego East at the Naperville Invitational quarterfinals at Memorial Stadium.
The Lions (13-0) will play third-ranked Naperville North (12-1-2) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. LT handed Naperville North its only loss of the season, a 2-1 decision on penalty kicks on April 16.
This will be LT’s first appearance in the Naperville Invitational semifinals since 2011, when the Lions lost to Neuqua Valley in the final. The prestigious tournament was not held the past two seasons due to the pandemic.
“It means a lot just because we missed two seasons and I think it’s really important for us to play games out of our conference to see what these teams are going to be like when we get to the playoffs,” LT senior midfielder Eleanor Musgrove said. “So I’m glad we have this opportunity.”
The Lions have it thanks in part to two great goals. Katie O’Malley gave LT a 1-0 lead with a 15-yard rocket from the left wing at the 17:14 mark of the first half.
Oswego East (11-2), which had its 11-game winning streak snapped, tied the game on a penalty kick by Riley Gumm with 36:52 to go in the second half.
The Lions slowly gained the upper hand after that but couldn’t break through as O’Malley and Josie Pochocki both had shots hit the crossbar and Wolves goalkeeper Sam McPhee made five saves.
Then the Air Force-bound Musgrove spotted Mortonson in space and fed her a perfect through ball from the midfield.
“It was really exciting,” Mortonson said. “I saw her dribbling and I started running towards the goal and she played a perfect ball to my feet.
“I wanted to kick it to the far corner (of the net).”
Mortonson did just that. It turned out to be the final shot of the game.
“I’m super proud of her,” Musgrove said. “She does an awesome job as such a young player.
“She’s super mature and she just does a really good job on the ball and I think that she is growing every game with more and more experience. It really showed today when she scored that goal.”
LT coach Bill Lanspeary was pleased to see it.
“Yeah, that was a great ball from Eleanor,” Lanspeary said. “She found that seam.
“Caroline plays with a lot of poise and I think the camaraderie on the team helps her play with a little confidence, too.”
Despite the loss, the Wolves are gaining confidence. After winning just six games in 2019, Oswego East has suddenly risen to the ranks of the elite teams and is the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A Naperville Central Sectional.
“Our girls are just going to keep working,” Oswego East coach Juan Leal said. “Today’s game was a good litmus test for us to know where we’re at.
“We competed with the No. 1 ranked team in the state and last year’s runner-up. For us to only lose to them 2-1, our girls have a lot to be proud of. We’re very proud of how they played today.”