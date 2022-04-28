High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 27: Michael Gorman K’s eight in complete-game shutout for Downers Grove North

BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 5, York 0
Michael Gorman struck out eight in a complete-game shutout for the Trojans. At the plate Brooke Barofsky went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Tony Konopiots had two RBIs and a run scored. Colin Nuttall had a double, run scored and RBI.
Lyons 13, Bolingbrook 1
Cooper Ohlson slugged two home runs and drove in five runs and winning pitcher Nate Anderson struck out seven over four innings for the Lions.
St. Francis 7, Aurora Central Catholic 2
Rocco Tenuta struck out 13 and allowed zero earned runs for St. Francis.
SOFTBALL
Nazareth 20, Joliet Central 16
Alli Mangan was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, Melisa Hadzic hit a three-run homer, Emme Barnes was 3 for 4 with a double and two walks and winning pitcher Annabella Rychetsky 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs and struck out five in the circle for the Roadrunners.
Wheaton North 10, Geneva 0
Reagan Crosthwaite struck out six in her first start, homered and drove in three runs, Reese Johnson had a two-run double and drove in three runs and Macy Pomatto was 2 for 3 with a two-run double for the Falcons.
Shepard 5, Lemont 2
Sage Mardjetko struck out 15, Natalie Pacyga was 2 for 3 at the plate and Ali Pawlowicz had both RBIs for Lemont (14-4, 9-2).
Downers Grove South 9, Hinsdale South 8
St. Edward 9, Wheaton Academy 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton Warrenville South d. Sandburg 25-21, 18-25, 26-24