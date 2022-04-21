High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 20: Benet baseball rallies to beat Westmont in walk-off

BASEBALL
Benet 9, Westmont 8
Ryan Snell had a walk-off single as Benet scored three runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to rally past Westmont. Jason Czaplewski was 3 for 4 with his first varsity home run and drove in four runs for Westmont (6-8).
Nazareth 11, Glenbrook North 2
Cooper Malamazian homered and drove in five runs and Luke Brabham had three hits, three runs scored and an RBI for the Roadrunners. Cole Reifsteck added two hits and three runs scored and winning pitcher David Cox (2-0) struck out six over five innings.
Lyons 15, Hinsdale Central 5
Jack McNamara doubled and drove in five runs, Jack Falls homered and drove in two and Nate Anderson struck out 10 over six innings for the Lions, who took the second game of the three-game series. Luke Adams and Harry Fandre both homered for Hinsdale Central.
Wheaton Academy 13, St. Edward 3
Winning pitcher Grant Rojek struck out four and had a single and double at the plate.
SOFTBALL
Lake Park 6, Wheaton North 3
Erin Metz struck out 12 and Lauren Vaughn went 2 for 3 with a double for Wheaton North.