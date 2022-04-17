High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 16: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko no-hits Sandburg with 11 K’s

SOFTBALL
Lemont 10, Sandburg 0
Sage Mardjetko struck out 11 in a five-inning no-hitter and went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs for Lemont (11-3). Avaree Taylor was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Frankie Rita 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Hinsdale South 4, Hinsdale Central 1
Hinsdale South 2, Munchin College Prep 1
Stephanie Rochowicz had a homer, two doubles and three RBIs and Nikki Berger went 3 for 5 for the day with an on-base percentage of 1.000 for the Hornets. Winnings pitchers Ashley Leban and Lauren Bishop struck out eight and seven, respectively.
Wheaton Warrenville South 9-6, Glenbard West 3-3
Parker Leonard had three hits and Emma Schusler hit her first homer of the year for the Tigers in the first game. Maddie Pool had two hits and two RBIs in the second game.
Nazareth 7-6, Carmel 4-19
The Roadrunners split their conference-opening doubleheader. Alli Mangan had four hits, including two triples, and Melisa Hadzic had four hits, two of which were two-run homers, for Nazareth.
Willowbrook 5, Argo 2
Kayleigh Dennison had a double and two runs scored for Willowbrook, which scored four runs in the top of the first inning.
St. Laurence 8-12, Montini 3-4
BASEBALL
Westmont 16-17, Chicago Noble 1-0
Lucas Hicks had a double, triple and five RBIs in the first game and James Postawa was 3 for 3 with a triple and four runs scored for Westmont (6-6) in the second game of the doubleheader.
GIRLS SOCCER
Benet 2, Oak Park-River Forest 1
Mariano Pinto scored two goals and Shannon Clark had nine saves in goal for Benet (8-2).