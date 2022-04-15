High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 14: Tournament MVP Zoey Bohmer, Wheaton North win Porter Cup final in PKs

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 1, Lincoln-Way East 0

The Falcons won the championship of the Porter Tournament in Lockport with a 5-3 win in penalty kicks. Zoey Bohmer made 14 saves in goal and made the game-winning penalty kick. Bohmer was named tournament MVP with shutouts in both the semifinals and final.

BASEBALL

Marian Central 15, Wheaton Academy 11

Will Clegg was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and JT Manusos threw three shutout innings and had two hits at the plate.

SOFTBALL

Timothy Christian 26, Wheaton Academy 14

Audrey Lopatka went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Amy Morden 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Warriors.

Hinsdale South 13, Fenwick 3

Ashley Leban hit two homers, one a grand slam, and Nikki Berger and Amber Fedinec also went deep for the Hornets.

Batavia 17, Wheaton North 16

Bradey Saxon hit three home runs for Batavia, who rallied past Wheaton North in the bottom of the seventh. Reagan Crosthwaite hit her second home run and drove in four runs, Monica Kading and Erin Metz each had two hits and three RBIs and Lauren Vaughn three hits.

Glenbard North 14, Geneva 1

Brigid Rogers homered and doubled as part of a nine-hit Panthers’ attack, Lucy Rogers was 2 for 3 with two singles and Elli Matzke struck out five in the circle as Glenbard North earned its first conference win.

Loyola 23, Montini 14

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lemont d. Richards 28-26, 25-14

Van Gaetto had seven kills, Martin Kowalczyk three kills, Jacob TerMaat 10 assists and Cael Whitchurch nine assists for Lemont (8-7, 2-0).