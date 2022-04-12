April 11, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesStarved Rock Country
Sports

High school sports roundup for Monday, April 11: Nazareth’s baseball wins at Benet

By Joshua Welge

BASEBALL

Nazareth 9, Benet 3

Cooper Malamazian went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs and winning pitcher Nick Drtina (4-0) struck out five over 5 2/3 innings for Nazareth (11-2, 1-1 ESCC). Sam Wambler went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and David Cox 2 for 2 with a double, run scored and an RBI.

Hinsdale Central 6, Oak Park-River Forest 1

Lucas Montesantos struck out eight in a complete-game six hitter and Luke Adams went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Red Devils.

Lyons 5, Downers Grove North 4

Jack Falls hit a walk-off double as the Lions scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the conference series opener.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 4, Waubonsie Valley 2

Emma Schusler went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and freshman Presley Wright threw a complete game six-hitter, striking out five.

Hinsdale South 9, Nazareth 5

Nikki Berger was 3 for 4 with a single, double and homer, Amber Fedinec 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Abbey Leban 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Hornets.

Wheaton North 11, Addison Trail 0

Monica Kading hit her second home run of the year and drove in two runs and Erin Metz had an RBI double and threw a one-hit shutout for the Falcons.

Glenbard North 6, Oak Park-River Forest 2

Hailey Noll went 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and her first varsity homer, Bella Eggert was 3 for 4 and Elli Matzke had nine strikeouts in the circle for the Panthers.

Lyons 10, Montini 9

Taylor Utrata singled twice and drove in two runs for the Lady Broncos.

Plainfield South 7, Willowbrook 6

The Cougars scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Willowbrook. Sonia Ruchala went 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI for Willowbrook.

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 7, Nazareth 2

Mariana Pinto scored four goals and assisted a fifth for Benet (7-2, 4-0). Annastacia Thiel, Keira Petrucelli and Gabi DiMatteo also scored goals for the Redwings.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 18, Huntley 6

Noah Miller had six goals and two assists and Liam White four goals and an assist for Wheaton Academy (6-0).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hinsdale Central d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-20, 27-25


BaseballSoftballSoccerBenet PrepsNazareth PrepsWheaton Warrenville South PrepsWheaton North PrepsHinsdale South PrepsPremiumWillowbrook Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.