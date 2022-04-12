High school sports roundup for Monday, April 11: Nazareth’s baseball wins at Benet

BASEBALL
Nazareth 9, Benet 3
Cooper Malamazian went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs and winning pitcher Nick Drtina (4-0) struck out five over 5 2/3 innings for Nazareth (11-2, 1-1 ESCC). Sam Wambler went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and David Cox 2 for 2 with a double, run scored and an RBI.
Hinsdale Central 6, Oak Park-River Forest 1
Lucas Montesantos struck out eight in a complete-game six hitter and Luke Adams went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Red Devils.
Lyons 5, Downers Grove North 4
Jack Falls hit a walk-off double as the Lions scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the conference series opener.
SOFTBALL
Wheaton Warrenville South 4, Waubonsie Valley 2
Emma Schusler went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and freshman Presley Wright threw a complete game six-hitter, striking out five.
Hinsdale South 9, Nazareth 5
Nikki Berger was 3 for 4 with a single, double and homer, Amber Fedinec 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Abbey Leban 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Hornets.
Wheaton North 11, Addison Trail 0
Monica Kading hit her second home run of the year and drove in two runs and Erin Metz had an RBI double and threw a one-hit shutout for the Falcons.
Glenbard North 6, Oak Park-River Forest 2
Hailey Noll went 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and her first varsity homer, Bella Eggert was 3 for 4 and Elli Matzke had nine strikeouts in the circle for the Panthers.
Lyons 10, Montini 9
Taylor Utrata singled twice and drove in two runs for the Lady Broncos.
Plainfield South 7, Willowbrook 6
The Cougars scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Willowbrook. Sonia Ruchala went 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI for Willowbrook.
GIRLS SOCCER
Benet 7, Nazareth 2
Mariana Pinto scored four goals and assisted a fifth for Benet (7-2, 4-0). Annastacia Thiel, Keira Petrucelli and Gabi DiMatteo also scored goals for the Redwings.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wheaton Academy 18, Huntley 6
Noah Miller had six goals and two assists and Liam White four goals and an assist for Wheaton Academy (6-0).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Hinsdale Central d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-20, 27-25