April 10, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports

High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 9: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko no-hits Downers North, K’s 16

By Joshua Welge

Lemont's Sage Mardjetko

SOFTBALL

Lemont 5 vs. Downers Grove North 0

Sage Mardjetko threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts, walking four, and Raegan Duncan went 3 for 4 with three doubles, four RBIs and a run scored for Lemont (6-3).

South Elgin 10, Wheaton North 8

Reagan Crosthwaite hit a two-run homer and a double and Monica Kading had a solo homer for the Falcons. Macy Pomatto added a two-run double.

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 2, Chicago Hope 0

Jacob York, JT Manusos and Will Lechner threw a combined shutout, striking out eight, and Hudson Williams homered for the Warriors.

GIRLS SOCCER

Montini 8, IMSA 1

Maren Hoovel recorded a hat trick with three goals, Sawyer White added two and Avery Lucatorto, Annalee DeFeo and Alexa Flynn each scored once for Montini. Annalee Defeo and Lily Cruz each assisted two goals.

Benet 10, Marian Catholic 0

Rachel Burns scored three goals and Anna Casmere two goals for Benet (6-2, 3-0).

Maine South 2, Hinsdale Central 1

Maddy Panveno scored Hinsdale Central’s lone goal assisted by Carter Knotts.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East

The Rams went 4-1 at Springfest to take third place. Trevor Real, named to the All-Tournament team, had 28 kills and 18 digs for the Rams (10-3). Tyler Johnwick had 27 Kills and eight blocks and Connor Soto  70 assists and 17 digs

