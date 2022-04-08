High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 7: Cash Campbell homers twice, Montini baseball wins slugfest at Providence

BASEBALL
Montini 13, Providence 11
Cash Campbell homered twice and Dominic Catalano went deep once for the Broncos (8-4) in an 11-hit attack to win a slugfest on the road.
Nazareth 13, Lane Tech 3 (5 innings)
The Roadrunners (10-1) scored five runs in the second inning and six more in the third. Lucas Smith, Jake Castaneda and Sebastian Gutierrez had two hits each. Gutierrez had two doubles, two RBIs and 2 runs scored.
Lyons 16, Glenbard West 5
Frederick Ragsdale had two hits with one of the Lions’ four doubles and drove in two runs as Lyons won the finale of the three-game series. Sam Viniard 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Lions. Trevor Metz was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for Glenbard West.
Westmont 7, Newark 4
James Postawa was 2 for 3 with a single, triple and three runs scored and Jason Czaplewski had a single and three RBIs for the Sentinels (2-6). Winning pitcher Caleb Kleinz went the distance, striking out eight.
Timothy Christian 8, Wheaton Academy 7
SOFTBALL
Lemont 18, Richards 0
Natalie Pacyga hit two homers, drove in five runs and scored three and Raegan Duncan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for Lemont (5-3, 2-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Montini 6, Aurora Central Catholic 2
Maren Hoovel had two goals and an assist, Avery Lucatorto scored two goals and Sawyer White had three assists for Montini.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East d. Naperville North 25-17, 27-29, 25-22
Jack Austin had six kills and six blocks, Connor Soto 41 assists and Trevor Real 18 kills and 17 digs for the Rams.