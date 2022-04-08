Girls Soccer: Downers Grove North, Neuqua Valley play to 1-1 tie

DOWNERS GROVE – Although Thursday afternoon’s girls soccer game between Neuqua Valley and host Downers Grove North ended in a 1-1 tie, there were plenty of highlights.
And both teams continued to make progress in getting their level of play to where they want it and they know what needs to be done to keep that progress going.
“We’ll take this as a learning lesson and take it to the next team and finish goals,” said Neuqua senior Brooke Miller, who scored the Wildcats’ lone goal on a penalty kick late in the first half.
Downers North (2-3-1) struck first with 9:03 remaining until halftime. Ellie Watts got about a 25-yard shot off. There was a rebound allowed and teammate Taylor Kuelthau grabbed it and put it in the back of the net.
“Our last three games have been against teams that are some of the top programs in the state,” Trojans coach Brian Papa said. “We challenge every game. We have four returning players, the experience is not there.”
Miller’s goal was set up when teammate Carli Holobowski was dumped in the penalty box and Miller got the call.
“I believed it was going in. I knew where it was going to go before I kicked it,” Miller said.
Thursday’s battle also featured strong goalie play from Neuqua’s Elle Rubin (six saves) and Downers North’s Lily Johnson (10 saves) in a cold and steady rain.
Rubin’s best saves came in the second half on consecutive breakaways started each time by a pass from Kaitlyn Parker to Kendall Hennelly with Rubin making a diving save on the second attempt.
“I did what I needed to do to have the team’s back,” Rubin said.
Johnson’s most impressive save came with 18:32 remaining in the contest as she dove to make a save just a foot or two in front of the shooter, Neuqua’s Selma Larbi.
As the game was nonconference, no overtime was played.
“It’s not the result we wanted, but it’s not a negative result,” said Wildcats coach Joe Moreau, whose team stands at 0-3-1. “But we have to score some goals. We have to finish.”
Neuqua hosts Lemont on Saturday morning while Downers North takes part in the Pepsi Showdown.
“I’m very happy. The team is adjusting. They are doing what I ask. It’s a learning process,” Papa said.