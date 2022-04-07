Girls Soccer notes: Fenwick’s Leah Hyland steps up in rare game in goal

Fenwick’s Leah Hyland played a unique role in last Thursday’s game against Deerfield.
A defender, Hyland expected to log several minutes in the key home against the undefeated Warriors.
The nonconference game was a preview of a possible playoff matchup, thus both coaches put a premium on gaining any kind of advantage.
But Fenwick coach Craig Blazer was forced to alter his lineup, when starting goalie Audrey Hinrichs, a standout basketball player, was not able to attend the game due to a college visit.
Hyland, who had never played goalie in her varsity career, suddenly found herself in the net against a high-scoring team without a loss.
“I was really scared going out because I had never played goalie, maybe in grade school a few times,” Hyland said. “That wasn’t really anything. I just wanted to step up for the team. I wasn’t expecting it, but I just wanted to do my best. The whole team was nice about it, and I thought they would be upset if I let a few goals in.”
Hyland did a stellar job in the net, not allowing a goal for the first 70 minutes until the Warriors (5-0-1) tallied two goals to force a 2-2 draw. Hyland withstood a barrage of early shots, including a shot off the post in the opening seconds, to help the Friars nearly pull off the victory. Deerfield came into the game owning a 23-1 advantage in goals over its opponents.
“Unfortunately in the end, it didn’t pan out as well as I had hoped,” Hyland said. “I’m still proud we got a 2-2 tie.”
Blazer said Hinrichs is his regular goalie, but for one important game, Hyland showed she could be an adequate replacement. The Friars (3-1-1) host Chicago University on Thursday.
“It was unbelievable to see someone take the opportunity and play well,” Blazer said. “We were up 2-0, and they made some good shots to tie it…We had so many positives to take from this…We played well against such a good team in Deerfield.”
Benet working out the kinks
Several minutes after Benet’s season opening win over Wheaton Academy, Benet coach Gerald Oconer made a unique observation.
“This will be our first bus ride since the 2019 state championship (game),” he said.
Yes, it’s been an odd stretch for the Redwings since losing the 3A title game.
But the Redwings (4-2) are looking to make another run at the state championship this spring, hoping to add another title after defeating Wauconda 2-1 in the 2019 2A state championship match.
“We have begun to figure out our identity as a team after playing in the competitive Wheaton North Kickoff Tournament,” Oconer said. “Our team looks to build off a solid win against a talented Plainfield North team, and keep up the positive momentum from wins in our last two games over Wheaton North and Marist as we get into the heart of our conference schedule over the next few weeks.”
Mariana Pinto is leading the Redwings in goals (five goals, with one assist), while Katie Lewellyan has three goals and two assists. Goalie Shannon Clark has only allowed four goals in six games.
“Mariana has been our leading scorer and Katie has controlled the midfield for us and added some scoring punch,” Oconer said. “Our back four of Sadie Sterbenz, Annastacia Thiel, Nora Hanson and Reese MacDonald have been solid in front of our goalkeeper, Shannon Clark.”
Extras
Lemont (4-2) opened the season with a defeat, but turned its season around with four straight victories. In the streak, Lemont allowed just one goal before falling 2-0 to Andrew on Friday…Hinsdale Central (3-1-1) gave up four goals in a 4-0 home loss to Oswego East on Saturday, the first time the program had given four or more goals in a game since 2019 — a span of 35 games.