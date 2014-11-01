Hinsdale South handles Crystal Lake Central in playoff opener

CRYSTAL LAKE— When Crystal Lake Central scored on its first drive to go up 7-0 on Hinsdale South Friday night, the question became how will the Hornets respond?

Less than 20 seconds later, they provided their answer — and a definitive one at that — when senior quarterback Robby Regan ran 80 yards untouched for the equalizer. The play set off a run of 38 unanswered points in the Class 6A playoff game.

By the time the Tigers got back on the scoreboard, the game was already well in hand, as the Hornets walked away with a 38-15 playoff victory. They advance to play DeKalb next weekend at a date and time to be decided later.

Regan went on to score four rushing touchdowns in the game, Deontae Curry ran for 94 yards and Dylan Boye tacked on another touchdown. Impressive as these statistics are, perhaps the defense played an even larger role in the victory.

“Great defense is always something you can expect from us,” said junior Josh King. “I would say it’s pretty hard to run on us, honestly.”

It sure was.

A dominant Hornets’ defensive line — anchored by King and senior Matt Brandeis — held the Tigers to less than 50 yards on the ground. They turned the Tigers into a one-dimensional passing team, forced four fumbles, intercepted a pass, blocked punt and recovered an onside kick.

The result was favorable field position for the Hornets the entire night. Just one of the Hornets’ scoring drives started on their own side of the field (Regan’s 8-yarder). The other five started on the Crystal Lake Central 49, 34, 27, 17 and 11.

“They gave us great field possession on almost every possession we had,” said Regan, who carried the ball 14 times for 119 yards. “It was just that much easier to smell the end zone and punch it in. It gave our guys the motivation that they needed.”