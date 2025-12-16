Tips For Keeping Pets Safe From Holiday Temptations

The holiday season is a time for festive food, fancy decorations, and unfortunately, sometimes hidden hazards—especially where pets are concerned. Here are some tips for keeping your furry friends safe during all the festivities:

1. Pet-proof your decorations. Make sure your Christmas tree is secure. Anchor it so a climbing cat or curious dog can’t knock it over. It’s also best to skip the tinsel. If pets eat it, it can cause a serious and expensive internal blockage. If you have breakable ornaments, put them on the higher branches and leave the shatterproof ones near the bottom. Be careful if you like to decorate with holiday plants—poinsettias, mistletoe, and holly can all be toxic to pets. Keep them completely out of reach or use artificial versions.

2. Pay attention to the food. When it comes to sharing human food with furry friends, not everything is safe. For instance, dark chocolate is more toxic to dogs, but all forms of chocolate carry some risks if eaten. If you are planning to add raisins to a recipe, make sure to keep them out of reach, as they are toxic to pets and can cause severe kidney damage. Stuffing often contains onions and garlic, which are toxic to both dogs and cats. Absolutely avoid giving dogs cooked turkey bones, which can splinter and cause choking. Let them join in the festivities by giving them plain, cooked turkey meat or their usual dog-friendly treats.

3. Keep things calm and consistent. All the holiday excitement can be overwhelming for pets. Stick to their regular feeding, walking, and play schedules as closely as possible, as this consistency helps reduce their stress. Make sure they have a quiet space with their bed, water, and toys, where they can retreat from the noise and activity whenever they need a break.

