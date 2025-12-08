Tips For Keeping Your Dog Safe During Illinois’ Harsh Winter

The cold that comes with Illinois winters is no joke, especially for our furry friends. Keeping them safe may require a new plan for your daily routine. Frigid temperatures, slick ice, and hidden chemical hazards all demand extra vigilance. Here are some tips for protecting your dog from the season’s dangers:

1. Limit time outdoors. A pet’s exposed skin, such as the ear tips, tail, and paw pads, can freeze in minutes during the winter, leading to frostbite. Consider shortening walks significantly when the temperatures plummet. And while outdoors, make sure short-haired breeds have a well-fitting coat or sweater to wear for protection. Even long-haired breeds can get chilled, so they may also need outerwear in extreme cold.

2. Protect their paws. Icy sidewalks are a major hazard, and protective booties are the best defense. You can also try applying a paw balm before walks to help shield their feet from ice and salt. After every walk, check their paws for signs of redness or discoloration and thoroughly wipe down their paws, legs, and belly. This removes any irritating road salt or toxic de-icing chemicals before they can be licked off.

3. Don’t let them eat snow. Avoid letting furry friends eat a lot of snow, especially if it’s slushy, because it may have been treated with an ice melt—which can lead to an upset stomach.

4. Know the signs of hypothermia. Hypothermia is a life-threatening emergency that occurs when a pet’s body temperature drops dangerously low. Warning signs include severe, uncontrolled shivering, stumbling, extreme lethargy, a slowed heart rate, stiff muscles, or pale/blue gums. Paws and ears that are cold to the touch are another indicator. If you suspect hypothermia, quickly wrap your pet in warm blankets and contact your veterinarian immediately.

