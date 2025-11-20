Thank You for Believing in a Catholic Education

As we reflect on the past year, all of us at the Catholic Education Foundation (CEF) are deeply grateful for the generosity of our donors. This fall alone, CEF awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 1,600 students throughout the DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, and Will counties in the Diocese of Joliet.

With every dollar raised, a story is told. Your gifts support single mothers working multiple jobs and families facing unexpected hardships. The donations help children feel a sense of belonging in a Catholic school rooted in faith and community, and they are provided access to an education that might not otherwise have been affordable. Every dollar truly makes a difference.

The need is still great. The affordability gap remains wide.

As we approach the end of the calendar (and tax) year, we invite you to consider a gift to the Catholic Education Foundation. Your contribution—no matter the size—helps bridge the gap for families who want a Catholic education for their children but cannot afford the full cost of tuition. Every donation strengthens our schools, empowers parents, and changes the trajectory of a child’s life.

Your generosity today ensures that tomorrow’s students can continue to learn, lead, and live their faith with confidence. Thank you for believing in us and for making Catholic education accessible to all.

If you’d like to learn more, contact the CEF at (815) 221-6127 or cefjoliet@dioceseofjoliet.org .

Give the gift of opportunity. Make your year-end donation at CEFJoliet.org .

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo