Help Us Raise $1 Million for Catholic School Students in the Diocese of Joliet

The Catholic Education Foundation launched the 2025 Annual Appeal, which is intended to support students and families who face financial barriers in pursuing a Catholic education throughout the Diocese of Joliet.

This year, the goal is to raise $1 million in scholarships to ensure that no child is turned away because of cost. Your generosity opens doors, strengthens our schools and communities, and gives families choices.

This fall, the Catholic Education Foundation helped 992 elementary school students and 545 high school students attend Catholic schools throughout the Diocese. The need continues to grow, the financial gap is widening, and the interest to attend a Catholic school continues to be strong.

With your help, we can achieve an incredible milestone of raising $1 million. Your gift, of any amount, directly supports students and families in our community. Please consider making a gift.

To donate today, visit www.cefjoliet.org .

