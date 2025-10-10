All Creatures Great & Small - Tips for Welcoming a New Pet Into Your Household (All Creatures Great & Small)

Welcoming a pet into your household can be an exciting time, but it can also be an overwhelming experience for your new companion. Making the transition a positive experience is the first step in building a happy life together. Here are some tips:

1. Pet-proof your home. Before your new friend arrives and starts exploring, do a thorough check for common hazards. Secure loose electrical cords; move toxic houseplants out of reach; store medications, cleaning supplies, and human food in sealed cabinets; clear floors of shoes, small objects, and other tempting targets for chewing; and use lidded trash cans.

2. Get the necessary supplies. Your shopping list should include food and water bowls, comfortable bedding, veterinarian-recommended food, and engaging toys. You may also need grooming tools, a crate or gates for safe containment, a leash and collar, or a litter box and kitty litter.

3. Do gradual introductions. New furry friends might get overwhelmed with too much stimulation too soon. Start by letting them get comfortable in a smaller, designated area of your home before gradually introducing them to other rooms. With new family members or visitors, keep initial meetings calm and brief, allowing pets to approach people on their own terms.

4. Establish a routine. A consistent routine helps pets feel secure, which can reduce anxiety. Stick to a regular schedule for meals, walks, play sessions, potty breaks, and bedtime. Use positive reinforcement to encourage good behavior and set clear boundaries. Keep training sessions short and frequent to help your pet learn effectively.

5. Find a trusted veterinarian. Schedule a check-up with a veterinarian to assess your new pet’s health and ensure they are up-to-date on vaccinations.

For Downers Grove area families, Dr. Andy Eisenberg and his team at All Creatures Great & Small is a great choice for compassionate and expert care. Learn more by visiting https://www.downersgrovevet.com/ .

