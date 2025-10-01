Celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month With These Tips

Looking to add a furry friend to your family? October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, a nationwide initiative that has encouraged shelter adoptions since 1981. It’s the perfect time to bring home a new best friend from a local shelter. If you’re considering opening your home, here are some tips to make the transition a happy one:

1. Allow time to acclimate. A new household can be a sensory overload for dogs. When you bring a new pet home, keep things quiet and calm. Let your furry friend explore the space at their own pace, and make sure they have a dedicated “safe zone,” like a crate or a soft bed in a quiet corner where they can relax and feel secure. Once pets seem more settled inside, take them for a leashed walk around the yard and neighborhood to safely introduce them to the new outdoor smells and sounds.

2. Go slow with introductions. Whether with people or other pets, the key to a successful first meeting is patience. Introduce new furry friends to human family members one at a time in a calm, quiet setting to avoid overwhelming them. With other pets, initial introductions should happen on neutral territory, like a park or a walk around the block, to prevent territorial behavior.

3. Manage expectations. Newly rescued pets are often transitioning from a stressful shelter to a home with new sights, sounds, and rules. A helpful guideline for their adjustment is the “3-3-3 Rule”: give them 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to learn your routine, and 3 months to feel secure. Understanding this timeline is the key to giving new furry friends the space and grace they need.

