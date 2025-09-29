CEF: Keeping Catholic Education Strong

The theme of this year’s Catholic Education Foundation’s (CEF) Annual Appeal is Faith into Action: Educate, Inspire, Serve. This message calls on the community to give of themselves to help those who desire a Catholic education make it a reality, despite a financial need.

Some give gifts of money, some give gifts of time, and others give both — but in the end, all gifts benefit the families wishing for their students to receive a faith-based education.

“We need the checks, but we need the people to give their time or at least be advocates and ambassadors of the CEF and let people know who we are,” said board member John Narcissi. “I believe that the way we cultivate this is through relationships and having that presence throughout the Diocese.”

In the end, John knows the goal is to never turn away a student who desires a Catholic education.

“We need to have enough money so that every parent that wants their child to go to one of our schools is able to go,” he said. “I don’t think there is better use of my time than to help bring our children closer to Christ through Catholic education.”

Since 1996, the CEF has secured the future of Catholic schools in our diocese. Through generous donors, more than 50,000 students at 40-plus schools across five counties have received a faith-filled education.

This year, the CEF aims to raise $1 million to keep Catholic education vibrant for generations to come.

Please visit CEFJoliet.org to donate today.

For more information, please contact:

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo