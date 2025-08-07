Ensure a Smooth Back-to-School Transition for Your Furry Friend

The sudden shift from a summer full of activity to a quiet house during the school year can be a common source of stress for furry friends. To help your canine companion adjust confidently, the American Kennel Club offers a few tips:

1. Ease your pet into a new routine. With school starting later this month, now is the perfect time to begin this transition. The key is to make gradual adjustments rather than abrupt ones. Start waking up and serving meals according to the new schedule. This is also an excellent opportunity to begin introducing furry friends to special toys or puzzle feeders that will keep them happily occupied when they are alone.

2. Keep exercise a priority for your pet. A short, rushed walk can lead to pent-up energy and destructive behavior during the day. To that end, prioritizing your dog’s exercise is crucial. Set your alarm a bit earlier to ensure time for a long, brisk walk or a 20-minute game of fetch. A tired dog is a happy dog, and far more likely to nap while you’re gone. For long days, consider hiring a dog-walking service for a welcome midday break.

3. Determine bathroom breaks. Before the new schedule starts, it’s important to know how long your dog can comfortably go without a bathroom break. Plan to let them out right before everyone leaves and ensure the first person home takes them out immediately. If the day will be too long for your dog to wait, arrange for a friend or pet sitter to stop by to let them outside.

A veterinarian can also provide a personalized plan tailored to your dog’s specific needs. For expert guidance, schedule a consultation with Dr. Andy and his team at All Creatures Great & Small in Downers Grove.

For more information, please contact:

All Creatures Great & Small

1225 Warren Avenue

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Ph: 630-852-0910

https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo