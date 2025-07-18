Protect Your Pet From Hot Pavement, Summer Heat

When temperatures climb, going outside can quickly become a hazardous place for pets. Before leashing up your furry friends or letting them outdoors, here’s what you need to know to protect them from the dangers of hot pavement and summer heat:

1. Walk during cooler times. The midday sun is the strongest. To avoid the hottest pavement and peak temperatures, plan your walks in the early morning or late evening. The air and ground are much cooler during these times, making for a safer and more comfortable outing for your dog.

2. Do a pavement check. Place the back of your hand on the asphalt or concrete and hold it for five seconds. If it’s too hot for your hand, it is definitely too hot for your furry friend’s sensitive paw pads, which can burn easily.

3. Choose safe surfaces. Walk on grass, dirt, or other cool surfaces whenever possible. These surfaces stay much cooler than asphalt, concrete, or metal grates, which can absorb and retain a dangerous amount of heat.

4. Provide shade and water. Dehydration is a major risk during hot weather for humans and their four-legged sidekicks. Always ensure your pet has access to shade and fresh water. On walks, carry a portable water bowl and make frequent stops to let your pet rest in a shady spot and have a drink.

5. Consider paw protection. For added protection, consider dog booties, which help create a barrier between your pet’s paws and hot surfaces. Another option is using a veterinarian-approved paw wax, which can help moisturize and add a thin protective layer to their delicate pads.

For more expert summer safety advice or to schedule a consultation with a veterinarian, contact Dr. Andy at All Creatures Great & Small at:

All Creatures Great & Small

1225 Warren Avenue

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Ph: 630-852-0910

https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

