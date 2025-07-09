Tips for Choosing a Terrific Dog Groomer

Like good nutrition and regular vet visits, grooming should also be a vital part of your dog’s health regimen. That’s because a professional groomer provides services essential to your dog’s well-being, including nail trimming, ear cleaning, and teeth cleaning, that go beyond a simple haircut. The American Kennel Club has some tips for choosing the right groomer for your furry friend:

1. Ask about their services. Confirm the full range of services the groomer provides. For instance, beyond styling, a professional should be equipped to handle essential care like removing mats, trimming nails, and cleaning ears. Their expertise also allows them to spot early signs of health issues you might miss, such as ear infections, skin conditions, parasites, or tooth decay.

2. Find a groomer who knows your breed. Some breeds may have unique grooming requirements. Make sure to find a groomer who has experience with your specific breed. Ask potential groomers if they have experience with your furry friend’s breed and can perform the standard haircut and styling associated with it.

3. Check out the facility. Ensure the facility is clean, calm, and well-organized. Ask about the groomer’s experience and certifications.

Did you know that while boarding at Cedar Lane Kennels in Downers Grove, your pet can be treated to a day of pampering? Cedar Lane’s professional groomer offers sculpted hand scissoring, precision clipper work, de-matting brush-outs, and custom premium shampoos to leave your dog looking and feeling great.

Another terrific benefit of Cedar Lane Kennels’ grooming services? They are a small shop that has one groomer and one bather, both of whom form a relationship with your dog. This helps tremendously with reducing your dog’s stress level, as they remember those who take good care of them.

For more information about Cedar Lane’s grooming services, visit https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/grooming/ .

