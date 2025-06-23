Five Ways Catholic Schools Foster Academic Excellence

The Diocese of Joliet supports Catholic schools that prioritize academic excellence as part of its mission to provide a well-rounded education, including moral, intellectual, and spiritual development. While each school is uniquely equipped to serve the diverse backgrounds of its parish populations, here are five ways in which our Catholic schools foster academic excellence:

1. High Expectations. Our Catholic schools set high academic standards for their students. They encourage a strong work ethic and challenge students to reach their full potential.

2. Small Class Sizes. Catholic schools maintain smaller class sizes compared to public schools. This allows for more personalized attention from teachers and a better learning environment where students can engage in discussions and receive individualized support.

3. Dedicated and Qualified Teachers. Catholic schools prioritize hiring qualified and dedicated teachers who are committed to their students’ success. Teachers in Catholic schools are motivated by a sense of vocation and a desire to contribute to students’ academic and personal growth.

4. Strong Curriculum. Catholic schools offer a rigorous curriculum that meets and often exceeds state standards. They focus on a well-rounded education that includes core subjects like math, science, language arts, and social studies, as well as enrichment programs in arts, music, and physical education.

5. Integration of Faith and Learning. Our Catholic schools integrate faith and learning, showing students how their education is interconnected with their religious beliefs. This can provide a deeper sense of purpose and motivation in their academic pursuits.

Overall, Catholic schools aim to provide a well-rounded education that includes academic rigor, personal development, and spiritual growth. This multifaceted approach contributes to their reputation for fostering academic excellence.

To learn how your child can benefit from the academic excellence of a Catholic education, or to help a child achieve the promise of a Catholic education, contact the Catholic Education Foundation at www.CEFJoliet.org or 815-221-6127.

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo