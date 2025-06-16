Brush Away Pests: A Guide For Grooming Your Dog

Regular grooming sessions at home with your furry friends can be a great way to bond and help them maintain a healthy coat. Turning that brushing time into a thorough inspection can also be your first line of defense against common pests like fleas and ticks. Here are some tips from the American Kennel Club for turning routine grooming into a pest-control practice:

1. Use a flea comb

Your most essential tool is a fine-toothed flea comb. As you brush, pay close attention to areas where fleas love to hide, such as the neck and the base of the tail. During this process, keep a cup of hot, soapy water nearby and dip the comb into the water to kill any fleas and flea dirt you’ve removed.

2. Know what you are looking for

During the inspection, you are looking for the pests themselves or the tell-tale signs they leave behind. Fleas are small, fast-moving brown insects, while ticks are parasitic arachnids that attach to the skin. Other signs of an infestation include excessive itching, skin irritation, hair loss, or the presence of “flea dirt”—tiny dark specks that will turn reddish-brown when wet.

3. Act immediately

If you find fleas or ticks, it is important to act quickly. You can use a specially formulated flea and tick spray to keep the pests off your furry friend, or give your dog a bath with a medicated shampoo designed to kill these pests.

4. Make prevention a priority

Beyond immediate treatment, talk to your veterinarian about the best preventative options for your dog, which may include oral medications, specialized collars, or topical spot-on treatments. Preventative care and consistent grooming are the most effective ways to keep your four-legged friend healthy, comfortable, and pest-free.

