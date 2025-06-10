Flea and Tick Prevention Tips for Pets in the Midwest

Illinois’ warm and humid summers create an ideal environment for pests such as ticks and fleas to thrive; this can pose significant health threats to pets. These parasites feed on the blood of animals and people, and can spread life-threatening diseases if not removed quickly. Fortunately, with some preventative measures, you can keep your pets safe and healthy this summer.

First, it’s important to understand the threat these pests can pose. Ticks can transmit serious bacterial infections like Lyme disease, potentially leading to cardiac, neurological, and urinary complications. Flea bites can cause irritating skin conditions and allergies. Fleas can also transmit tapeworms, which can sometimes be fatal to pets.

While flea and tick season timing varies annually based on location, weather, and temperature, consistent, year-round prevention is crucial to protect your pets from the diseases these pests carry.

Your veterinarian is your best ally in this effort. At All Creatures Great & Small in Downers Grove, Dr. Andy can help establish an effective, year-round preventionplan for your pet. Options include flea collars, topical liquids, and oral medications.

Beyond veterinary care, make it a habit to thoroughly examine your furry friend for ticks after they’ve spent extended periods outdoors. If you find a tick, carefully remove it and disinfect the bite area with a saline solution. Monitor the site for irritation, redness, or swelling, and contact your vet if concerns arise.

Be alert for signs of fleas. Persistent itching is a primary indicator. Other signs include fur loss, flaky skin, scabs, excessive biting or licking, visible insects, or “flea dirt” (small, dark specks) in their coat. Fleas can easily jump from pet to pet, so your indoor cat can get fleas from your dog that has been outdoors.

If your dog or cat exhibits any signs or symptoms of fleas or ticks, contact Dr. Andy Eisenberg, DVM, at All Creatures Great & Small to schedule an appointment.

