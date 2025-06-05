Your Future Is Waiting: Lewis University Is Ready When You Are

Whether you’re a high school senior still weighing your options or an adult ready to reinvent your future, there’s still time to apply to Lewis University, and this terrific opportunity has never been more accessible.

Located just outside Chicago, Lewis University offers more than 80 undergraduate majors and dozens of graduate programs, designed to meet students where they are in life. From first-year college students to working professionals, Lewis University provides the tools, support, and flexibility to help you reach your goals.

For recent high school grads, Lewis delivers the full campus experience with small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a welcoming community that feels like home. With a student-to-faculty ratio of 13:1, you won’t be lost in a lecture hall. Instead, you’ll get personalized support from professors who care about your success, both in and out of the classroom.

For adults considering a return to school, Lewis offers evening, weekend, online, and accelerated programs that fit your life. Whether you want to finish a degree, switch careers, or become more competitive in your current field, Lewis helps you build the skills and credentials employers value most.

Lewis is also committed to making education more affordable. Combined with strong career-focused programs and impressive job placement rates, students can feel confident that they’re making a wise investment in their future.

At Lewis University, you don’t have to have everything figured out. What matters is that you’re ready to move forward, and the university’s admissions team can help you do just that. From application assistance to financial aid guidance, they make it easy to take that first step, even if you’re getting a late start.

It’s not too late to apply, and it’s never too late to invest in yourself. Discover how Lewis University can help you write your next chapter, no matter where you’re starting from.

Learn more or apply today at lewisu.edu/admissions .

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu

Lewis university logo 2022