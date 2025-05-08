Three Ways Dogs Make Senior Years Even Better

May is designated as Older Americans Month, a tradition established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy to honor the invaluable contributions and wisdom of older adults. For many seniors, the transition into retirement can sometimes bring feelings of isolation or a decrease in physical activity. But introducing a canine companion into their lives can be a transformative experience. Here some of the benefits dog ownership can bring to older adults, according to the National Council on Aging:

1. Companionship. One of the most significant advantages of having a dog is the constant companionship they provide. Research shows pet ownership can provide important forms of social and emotional support for older adults that can help reduce distress, loneliness, and anxiety, and improve overall quality of life.

2. Improved health. Having a furry friend can also be a significant boon to physical health, especially as people get older. Studies have shown that senior citizens who own pets tend to have lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels, which can help keep their heart healthy. Additionally, the routine care of a pet, including regular walks and outdoor activities, encourages increased physical activity, contributing to improved cardiovascular fitness and overall mobility. Even everyday tasks associated with pet care, such as bending down to refill a food bowl, providing a brushing session, or playing a game of fetch promote movement.

3. Enhanced mental well-being. Research shows physical interaction, such as petting a dog, induces the release of oxytocin and a concomitant reduction in cortisol levels. An American Heart Association survey further supports this observation, with more than 90% of pet owners reporting reliance on their animals for stress relief.

For more information about the benefits of dog ownership for seniors, or to make a grooming or boarding appointment for your pup, please contact:

Cedar Lane Kennels

6901 Dunham Road

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Ph: 630.969.1198

https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

Cedar Lane Kennels Logo