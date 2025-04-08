Tips For Addressing the Special Care of Senior Pets

As pets get older, their needs evolve, often requiring increased care and attention. By proactively addressing age-related issues, pet owners can significantly enhance the quality of life for their furry and feathery friends. Here are some tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association to help senior companions stay happy and healthy for as long as possible:

1. More frequent veterinary checkups. Senior pets should see the vet twice a year or more, which can allow for early detection and treatment of potential health issues and prevent them from escalating. Senior wellness exams go beyond routine checks, often incorporating dental care, bloodwork, and specific checks for age-related diseases to ensure proactive management of your pet’s health.

2. Diet adjustment. As pets age, their dietary requirements change. Senior pets often require easily digestible food that provides appropriate energy levels and includes anti-aging nutrients. For dogs, maintaining a healthy weight is vital, while preventing weight loss is crucial for cats.

3. Maintain mobility. Like their human counterparts, it’s not uncommon for pets to become less active with age. But keeping senior pets active with appropriate exercise, such as shorter walks and less vigorous play times, can help them maintain their mobility and overall well-being.

4. Environmental changes. Senior pets often require adjustments to their environment as they get older. This can include new sleeping areas to avoid steps, more time indoors, and ensuring food, water, and litter boxes/toilet areas are easily reachable. For pets with joint issues, ramps or steps can help aid them in mobility.

5. More patience and understanding. Senior furry friends often experience changes in their physical and mental abilities. Be patient and understanding as they adjust to those changes.

For more information about the needs of senior pets, please contact Dr. Andy Eisenberg, DVM at:

All Creatures Great & Small

1225 Warren Avenue

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Ph: 630.852.0910

https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo