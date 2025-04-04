Five Advantages of Professional Dog Grooming Services

While brushing and bathing your dog at home helps to build bonds, making professional grooming appointments a priority also has its advantages. Here are the reasons why:

1. Expertise. Professional groomers are trained to recognize subtle signs of skin conditions, ear infections, and other potential health issues that might escape a pet owner’s notice. Their expertise also extends to understanding the specific grooming needs of different breeds.

2. Full-service grooming. After a bath and dry off, a furry friend’s professional grooming session usually involves brushing, coat trimming or clipping, nail trimming to a comfortable length, and ear cleaning, and sometimes teeth brushing, expressing anal glands, and removing fleas and ticks.

3. Advanced equipment. Professional groomers have specialized equipment, such as clippers and rounded scissors, brushes and combs, de-shedding and de-matting tools, dryers, and an adjustable grooming table. Groomers are also equipped with nontoxic, high-quality shampoos and conditioners tailored to the pet’s coat type.

4. Handling expertise. Experienced groomers understand how to handle dogs with varying needs, including older, anxious, or aggressive pets. They are proficient in safe handling techniques, and eliminate the physical strain of grooming for owners with mobility issues.

5. Time saver. Some pets dislike grooming, and will try to avoid it as much as possible. Professional grooming can free pet owners from the often-challenging task of home grooming.

If you are in need of professional dog grooming services, look no further than Cedar Lane Kennels. With more than 40 years of experience, the Downers Grove-based dog boarding and grooming business offers personalized care, including hand scissoring, precise clipping, de-matting, and premium, coat-specific shampoos. They offer a smaller shop with one dedicated groomer and bather so your pup gets to know them, which helps reduce anxiety.

