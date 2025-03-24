Wine, Dine and Unwind at Oak Brook Hills Resort’s B. Restaurant

Nestled within the serene grounds of Oak Brook Hills Resort in Westmont, B. Restaurant offers a delightful escape, combining stunning views with exceptional farm-to-table cuisine. Committed to using the freshest ingredients, B. Restaurant creates innovative twists on familiar favorites.

Enjoyed by resort guests and diners alike, this rivals the finest of dining establishments at an approachable price point. With easy access to Downtown Chicago and the best views in town thanks to its lush 150-acre estate, B. Restaurant is the full package.

“Personally, I love how the restaurant embraces the local community feel while still offering a level of sophistication that makes every visit memorable,” restaurant manager Mikhaela Louise Arevaloenthused.

The diverse menu features cuisines from all over the world, giving diners the opportunity to explore new flavors and culinary experiences along with familiar favorites. Crowd-pleasing appetizers like the calamari and hummus are worth exploring. Our personal favorite, the spinach and artichoke dip, is the best of its kind. Fresh spinach is paired with a creamy artichoke and cheese dip, topped with crispy parmesan cheese, oozing with flavor.

Those abstaining from meat during Lent, or living a vegetarian lifestyle, will find an abundance of options for their palates without sacrificing flavor! We loved the blackened salmon, cooked to perfection with crispy skin. Its sauce was light and tasty, enhancing the salmon’s flavor, served with mashed potatoes and well-seasoned asparagus. It left us clamoring to savor every bite.

The pizzas are all hand-rolled, cooked to perfection in the stunning wood-fired pizza oven. We tried the Margherita pizza with homemade pizza sauce, which was a delight. Tomatoes offered bursts of flavor, rounded out with fresh mozzarella and basil. We can’t wait to return and try the bbq chicken, pesto, chicken Alfredo, or Italian beef pizzas.

No meal is complete here without trying sides like the mac & cheese, made with an out-of-this-world Béchamel cheese sauce, topped with crispy garlic breadcrumbs. You haven’t had Brussels sprouts like these before; they’re roasted to perfection and covered in a delectable dijon aioli, topped with cranberries and toasted hazelnuts.

In our book, calories don’t count in such an incredible restaurant. We can’t resist indulging in one of their incredible desserts like the vanilla cheesecake, creme brûlée, or rum bread pudding.

The breakfast menu is also robust, with a buffet most weekends during the upcoming peak season. Large groups can reserve their own tables for special occasions, too!

“Whether guests are enjoying a casual lunch, a celebratory dinner, or a relaxing drink, they can expect exceptional service and a welcoming ambiance,” Arevalo promised.

Hoping to grab a quick bite or drink and take in a game? B. Restaurant’s expansive bar and drink menu has something for everyone. We’re partial to the blossoming flower cocktail with elderflower liquor, rum, rosemary, lime and grapefruit juice. Arevalo nailed her red wine recommendation to accompany our meal from the extensive wine list. Diners can tap into daily bar specials featuring liquors as low as $8 per pour! Chef specials and the specialty cocktail of the week change bi-weekly, along with a new burger special making its debut every month.

Now that spring is in the air, the Audubon-certified 18-hole Willow Crest Golf Club is open for the season! Arevalo says it’s special to watch multiple generations utilizing the golf course and dining regularly. Many have made their visits to the property a family tradition for decades.

Sunny days are coming—enjoy them in a cabana by the pool, courtesy of a daily pool pass or an overnight stay at the resort and conference center. We book at least one night a year here and always swoon over the views from our room. You’ll love tapping into the indoor pool, lakefront outdoor pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, two golf simulators, and restaurant all on-site. Guests also have the chance to enjoy spa treatments at the spa itself or with in-room massages. They’re exceptional!

Whether you’re dining or unwinding with a stay at the Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center or B. Restaurant, thepromise of allowing guests to wine, dine and unwind is delivered every time.

