March Is Pet Poison Awareness Month: What To Know

We all want our furry friends to be safe and sound. But did you know that everyday items in your home and yard could actually be putting them at risk? March is Pet Poison Awareness Month, the perfect time to brush up on potential pet toxins and learn how to protect your favorite four-legged companions. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Medications. Human medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, can be deadly for pets. Never give your pet any medication without consulting your vet.

2. Foods. There are several food items that can be toxic to pets. These include chocolate, grapes, raisins, onions, garlic, yeast, and xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in gum, some peanut butters, and a variety of sugar-free products. Pet owners should be mindful when sharing a few bites with their furry friends and never leave food unattended.

3. Chemicals. The chemicals in common household cleaners, including bleach, disinfectants, and detergents, can be highly toxic to pets. To prevent accidental poisoning, store these products safely out of reach and be sure to thoroughly rinse any surfaces that come into contact with them.

Pesticides and rodenticides also pose a significant threat. Keep bait traps and rodenticides out of reach, and consider pet-safe alternatives for pest control.

4. Plants. Many common houseplants can be poisonous to pets. Examples include lilies, tulips, daffodils, and poinsettias, which can cause gastrointestinal upset, organ failure, or even death if ingested.

In honor of Pet Poison Awareness Month, familiarize yourself with the signs of pet poisoning, which may include vomiting, diarrhea, excessive drooling, weakness, lethargy, and nausea.

In case of an emergency, keep contact information for Dr. Andy Eisenberg, DVM at All Creatures Great & Small Veterinary Practice, along withinformation for a pet poison control hotline, ready accessible. If you suspect your pet has ingested a toxin, contact Dr. Andy immediately.

For more information, contact:

All Creatures Great & Small

1225 Warren Avenue

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Ph: 630.852.0910

https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo