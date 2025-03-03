Get Your Pet Ready For Spring With These Tips

Spring cleaning isn’t just for homes; it’s also the perfect time to give furry friends a grooming refresh too. After the long winter, your dogis ready to shed its winter coat and prepare for warmer weather ahead. Here are some tips for doing just that:

1. Brushing.All of that fur that kept your furry friend cozy and warm during the winter needs to go somewhere. During shedding season, regular brushing is your best bet for reducing the amount of hair floating around your home. Brushing will also help prevent tangles and mats, and distribute the dog’s natural oils throughout its coat, keeping it healthy and shiny. For heavy shedders, consider a professional grooming session at Cedar Lane Kennels, where an expert groomer can provide a thorough de-shedding treatment.

2. Bathing. While you shouldn’t bathe your pet too frequently as it can dry out their skin, a bath once a month can be beneficial during shedding season. Use a shampoo that is formulated for dogs, and make sure to thoroughly rinse all of it out to avoid skin problems.

3. Nail trimming.With less outdoor activity during the winter, your pet’s nails may have grown longer than usual. Spring is a great time to give your dog’s nails a trim, ensuring they feel comfortable and helping to prevent potential problems, such as getting snagged on furniture or causing discomfort when walking.

4. Tick and flea prevention.With the arrival of spring comes warmer weather, but also the unwelcome return of fleas and ticks. These pests can carry and transmit diseases to your pet. Protect your furry friend by talking to your vet about the best preventative flea and tick treatments. Options include topical treatments, oral medications, and flea and tick collars.

For more information, or to make a grooming or boarding appointment for your dog, please contact:

Cedar Lane Kennels

6901 Dunham Road

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Ph: 630.969.1198

https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

