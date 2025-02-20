Diocese of Joliet Bishops Offer Thanks After Catholic Schools Week

Last week, during Catholic Schools Week, both Bishop Ronald Hicks and Bishop Dennis Spies said Mass for students in the schools of the Diocese of Joliet.

The message of both Bishops had the same tone for the students – be proud of your Catholic faith, appreciate your Catholic education, and make sure you thank the ones that make that possible.

That list of those to thank is a long one, and includes parents, family, teachers, administrators, parish priests and staff, and the parishioners and donors that help offset the cost of their Catholic education.

Bishop Spies recorded a video prior to Catholic Schools Week where he thanked everyone that made the decision to send their children to a Catholic school.

“It is a life-changing decision,” he said in the video. “It is one that helps students grow in their faith and in their relationships with others, and to get to meet a community that loves them.”

You can watch Bishop Spies’ entire video at the Diocese of Joliet YouTube page or directly at https://youtu.be/hfBAwyWmiX8 .

The Catholic Education Foundation of the Diocese of Joliet helps in taking donor gifts and turning them into scholarships for those students and families that need assistance to attend the school of their choice.

There are several options for scholarships, and the deadlines will be here soon. So, any family that would like to apply for a scholarship can learn more about it at www.cefjoliet.org .

Those wishing to support the CEF can also visit the CEF website and learn how to give a gift of Catholic education to students in the Diocese of Joliet.

For more information, please contact:

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

www.cefjoliet.org

