Thanksgiving Foods: What Not To Feed Your Furry Friend This Holiday Season

Thanksgiving is a time for family and feasting. But when it comes to the holiday spread, not everyone in your household should partake. Some foods, for instance, can be harmful to dogs. To ensure your furry friend has a safe and happy Turkey Day, here are some tips on which foods to avoid:

1. Turkey

When it comes to the day’s main course, avoid giving pets turkey skin, which is high in fat and can cause digestive issues. Additionally, cooked turkey bones can splinter easily, posing risks such as choking, internal injuries, or blockages. Cooked turkey meat without added seasonings is generally okay.

2. Stuffing

This popular Thanksgiving side dish is often filled with ingredients such as onions, garlic, and herbs that can unfortunately be toxic to dogs.

3. Cranberry sauce

Cranberry sauce is high in sugar, which can lead to digestive issues in your furry friend.

4. Pumpkin pie

The filling for this tasty dessert often contains ingredients including spices, sugar, and condensed milk, which can cause stomach upset. Dogs can enjoy a small amount of plain canned pumpkin (not pie filling), which is full of nutrients and fiber.

5. Vegetables

Plain green beans or carrots are a great way to satisfy your furry friend’s appetite without adding unnecessary calories or harmful ingredients. While mashed potatoes themselves might seem harmless, the often added butter, gravy, and seasonings can upset your dog’s digestive system. Sweet potatoes can be a healthy treat for your pet, as long as they are cooked thoroughly and the skin is removed. Additionally, your furry friend’s serving should not contain extra toppings such as butter, sugar, or spices.

