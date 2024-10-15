Common Pet Health Issues in Illinois

With its warm, humid summers, Illinois creates a breeding ground for pests that can pose serious health risks to our furry friends. Ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes are particularly prevalent in the state, and they can transmit a variety of harmful diseases, according to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. Here is more information:

1. Ticks

Ticks, which can transmit the serious bacterial infection Lyme disease, attach to dogs and feed on their blood. As they feed, they grow in size. Dogs that frequently spend time outdoors in tick-prone areas like tall grasses, marshes, and wooded areas should be vaccinated against Lyme disease to prevent chronic health problems such as arthritis, nephritis, and kidney failure.

2. Fleas

Though they live in Illinois year-round, fleas and ticks thrive during warmer, moist weather. Bites from fleas can cause skin irritation and allergies in pets. Fleas can also transmit a tapeworm infection to pets, which can be fatal.

3. Mosquitoes

Don’t underestimate the danger of mosquitoes. These insects can transmit heartworms, a deadly parasite that infects cats and dogs. Heartworm disease can cause severe organ damage and is often fatal if left untreated. Preventive measures, such as heartworm medication, are key to protecting your pet’s health.

4. Parvovirus

While not directly related to pests, parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that can be fatal to dogs. The virus attacks the cells in a dog’s intestines, preventing them from absorbing nutrients and leading to weakness and dehydration.

Safeguard your pet’s health with regular tick and flea checks, veterinarian-recommended preventative medications, and up-to-date vaccinations. Dr. Andy Eisenberg, Veterinarian at All Creatures Great & Small, can create a personalized vaccine schedule and ongoing booster routine for your furry friend.

