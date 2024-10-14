Halloween Safety Tips For Your Pet

Halloween can be a spooky time for pets. While some furry friends might love the excitement, others find trick-or-treaters continually knocking on the door or ringing the bell stressful. Here are some tips from The Humane Society of the United States to ensure your furry friend has a safe and happy holiday:

1. Create a safe space.

Before trick-or-treaters arrive, place your pets in a quiet room away from the Halloween festivities and post a sign on the door indicating it’s off-limits to guests. For dogs who might try to escape, consider using a crate with a treat-filled toy and calming music. You can also minimize noise by sitting outside to keep trick-or-treaters from knocking on the door or ringing the bell.

2. Keep candy out of reach.

With Halloween comes more candy. Store it securely in a high cabinet, as many treats such as chocolate, gum and xylitol (a sweetener used in many foods) are hazardous to pets. Additionally, make sure to teach children the difference between human and pet treats.

3. Be mindful of decorations.

Candles, rubber eyeballs, glow sticks, fake blood, cobwebs, potpourri, and strung lights can be dangerous for pets. Candy wrappers and plastic packaging also pose risks.

4. Choose pet costumes carefully.

If you plan to dress up your furry friends, make sure to consider their personality and the type of costume they may tolerate and for how long. Also make sure the costume is comfortable and allows your pet to move freely, and remove any chewable parts or objects that could pose a choking hazard.

5. Protect pets from outdoor dangers.

Bring pets indoors before nightfall. To prevent escape, ensure your furry friends have tags with current IDs and registered microchips. Repeatedly opening the door for trick-or-treaters creates escape opportunities. Proper ID and a recent photo will help reunite you with a lost pet.

