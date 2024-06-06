Lupfer Landscaping: Embracing Enduring Respect for Mother Nature

At Lupfer Landscaping, an always-growing respect for Mother Nature influences their approach to not just landscape design, but also to finding ways to sustain biodiversity and support agricultural productivity.

Beekeeping is one activity that plays a crucial role in this endeavor. Tom Lupfer, owner and President of Lupfer Landscaping, enjoys participating in this age-old practice because beekeeping supports environmental health and economic sustainability, a win-win for humans and for Mother Nature.

In addition to beekeeping, Tom Lupfer’s approach to landscape design embraces practices from Eastern gardening philosophy. “I use Japanese design philosophy and techniques, and apply those to the Western garden style,” explained Lupfer. “In the West, we start with a blank page and impose our vision onto the landscape. In the East, they look at the site and determine the best design for the location. The garden is already there, it just needs to be encouraged to become what it is meant to be. It’s similar to when Michelangelo said the sculpture is already there, you just need to remove the extra stone. It’s man’s hand on nature, not man’s control of nature.”

According to Lupfer, the other tenet of Japanese design is that the long-term care of the garden is as important as the original design. “It takes years for the garden to become fully realized,” he said. “That is why having us maintain your property is so important; we don’t just cut grass and trim bushes; we nurture the garden in its development.”

