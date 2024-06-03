Explore Elmhurst Trolley Returns for Summer Weekend Runs

The Explore Elmhurst Express Trolley program offers residents and visitors a FREE 30-minute ride around the lively City of Elmhurst, connecting the shopping districts of downtown Elmhurst, Spring Road, and York and Vallette.

Making six stops across the shopping districts, the 16-week trolley will run every Friday and Saturday from May 31 through September 14 from 12:00 noon to 12:00 midnight. No tickets are required.

The trolley is equipped with a Global Positioning System (GPS), which allows riders to track the vehicle’s location along its route.

The route travels to different shopping districts in Elmhurst, making stops near shops, restaurants, and entertainment. An audio narrative will inform riders about highlighted areas of the city.

Explore Elmhurst Express Trolley Route:

Stop 1: York Street and Park Avenue

Stop 2: York and Schiller Streets

Stop 3: Second Street and Addison Avenue

Stop 4: Cottage Hill Avenue and Virginia Street

Stop 5: Spring Road at the Illinois Prairie Path

Stop 6: York and Vallette Streets

The trolley is handicapped accessible and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant. Collapsible and small strollers that fit in the seating area are welcome aboard. Onboard storage is unavailable and it is against fire code to place strollers, bikes, or belongings in the trolley’s aisle.

The Explore Elmhurst Express Trolley program will have a series of special events and activities throughout the summer, so follow the Explore Elmhurst Facebook and Instagram pages to have the most up-to-date information. Riders are encouraged to share their own trolley photos by tagging #ExploreElmhurst.

The inside of the trolley will feature display advertising purchased by 24 local businesses and not-for-profit organizations to help partially underwrite the program’s cost.

For more information, please contact:

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce : 300A W Lake St. : Suite 201 : Elmhurst, IL 60126 : 630-834-6060 : elmhurstchamber.org

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce logo