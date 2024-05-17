They’re Baaaack…Millions of Cicadas Set to Emerge This Summer

Are you ready for the cicada invasion? In some parts of central Illinois, there will actually be a rare double-emergence of two different broods of periodical cicadas - an event that hasn’t occurred since Thomas Jefferson was President. Even if you don’t live in the area of overlap, it is estimated that millions of cicadas will make an appearance beginning in mid- to late May.

During outbreaks, cicadas have been known to cause damage to ornamental shrubs and trees, mainly in the form of scarring left on tree branches where the females laid their eggs. Younger trees with damaged branches can die as a result. And since cicadas feed on tree sap, that’s another way they can damage your trees and shrubs.

The good news is that you can protect your yard and landscaping with Lupfer Landscaping’s new Cicada Treatment Program!

Lupfer’s technicians are trained and certified to treat for cicadas. They target the shrubs and trees where cicadas hang out, feed, and reproduce. They use a contact insecticide that kills the cicadas that are currently on the property. Lupfer Landscaping will return to your property after three weeks to treat a second time in order to keep the pests under control.

This treatment will not eliminate all cicadas from your property, and it doesn’t stop new ones from emerging, nor does it form a barrier to outside cicadas entering your property.

This liquid application is sprayed on shrubs and trees; after the application has dried, approximately 30 minutes after the spraying, the yard is ready for family and pets to enjoy!

