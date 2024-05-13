May is National Pet Month: Celebrate the Benefits Pets Bring to a Household

Do you share your home with furry or feathery friends? While you love your pets all year round, May brings with it an extra reason to celebrate — it’s National Pet Month. The purpose is to commemorate the benefits that companion animals bring to your household. Here are just a few of those benefits:

1. They get you moving.

Many pets require daily activity, which can be a motivator to get up and be active. Dogs, for example, require regular walks, which can encourage owners to establish a healthy walking routine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regular walking or playing with pets can help decrease blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and triglyceride levels, and improve cardiovascular health.

2. They can help your mood.

According to the CDC, owning a pet can be a powerful weapon against loneliness. Furry and feathered friends provide companionship, increase feelings of social support from our interactions with them, and can even elevate our mood.

3. They can keep you social.

Having pets can be a fantastic way to expand your social circle and connect with other adults. Whether you’re out for a walk in the neighborhood or spending time at the dog park, furry friends can often be social magnets. Frequenting pet stores and training classes can also help encourage interactions with other pet owners.

4. Caring for pets teaches children responsibility.

Have your age-appropriate children participate in daily feedings and making sure your pet has water. Older children can take dogs for a daily walk.

Pets can enrich our lives in countless ways. So during National Pet Month, show your gratitude with the gift of your time and love. (A tasty treat, tummy scratch, or a game of fetch wouldn’t hurt, either.)

For more information, please contact:

All Creatures Great & Small : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo