May Is National Pet Month: the Many Benefits Of Owning a Dog

Have a cuddly canine in your life you can’t live without? May is National Pet Month, the perfect time to celebrate your furry friend. The purpose of the month is to honor the contributions that pets make to people’s lives and promote the benefits of dog ownership. Here are just a few of those benefits:

1. Dogs can alleviate feelings of loneliness.

The American Kennel Club explains that dogs can combat an owner’s feelings of social isolation by offering unconditional love, emotional support, and constant cuddles.

2. Dogs can help lower stress levels.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, research has shown that simply petting a familiar dog lowers the stress hormone cortisol, while the social interaction between people and their dogs actually increases levels of the feel-good hormone oxytocin (the same hormone that bonds mothers to babies).

3. Dogs can enhance physical health.

According to the American Heart Association, studies found that, overall, dog owners tend to live longer than non-owners. Why? Research suggests dog ownership promotes a more active lifestyle as pet owners tend to walk longer and more often than non-owners. This increase in exercise can have a positive impact on your health, potentially lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Additionally, dog owners often recover better from major health events such as a heart attack or stroke, especially if they live alone.

4. Dogs can foster social connections.

Having a furry friend by your side can make you appear more approachable. Additionally, dogs make great conversation starters at dog parks or in the neighborhood.

5. Dogs can enhance sense of purpose.

Owning a pet can create a daily structure and sense of responsibility, giving your life a sense of purpose.

