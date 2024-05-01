Elmhurst Cycling Classic Pedals Back on June 8

The DuPage Cycling Foundation and Team EMC2/Elmhurst Master Cycling have joined forces again to stage the 2024 edition of the Elmhurst Cycling Classic around Elmhurst University’s campus on Saturday, June 8.

Cyclists will participate in a series of Illinois Cycling Association-sanctioned Illinois Criterium Championship races, in advance of Omnium Day 2 racing being staged on Sunday, June 9, at the Cobb Park Criterium.

Racing will pedal off from the Prospect Avenue starting gate located near the hospitality venue outside Wilder Mansion in Wilder Park, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting 30 to 60 minutes apiece through 7 p.m., with cash prizes awarded in 13 professional categories across nine races.

New this year is the Dr. Tauchen Ortholazer Twilight Mile , starting along Elm Park Avenue at 6:30 p.m., with the top five men and women runners each sharing in cash prizes totaling $2K.

Former Elmhurst Alderman and cyclist Kevin York and his wife, Jill, are sponsoring the 40-minute Cat 4/5, Masters 4/5 race starting at 11:55 a.m.

Members of the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry are supporting the Cycling Classic as race sponsors, including:

Elmhurst University: 40-minute Women’s Masters 4/5 and Women’s 35, 45 and 55 races starting at 12:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate – John Noldan: 50-minute Men’s Masters 35+ starting at 2:45 p.m.

Compass Real Estate Agent Kelly Stetler: 60-minute Men’s Pro 123 race starting at 5 p.m.

The schedule concludes with a 30-minute Elmhurst Park District Family Fun Ride starting at 7 p.m.

Additional ECCI member sponsors are Alpine Creek Dental, Community Bank of Elmhurst, Endeavor Health, Mehta Motors, Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, Phase Three Brewing, Rough Edges Confectionery, Storino, Romello & Durkin, Superior Ambulance, ECCI, and Explore Elmhurst.

For more information, please contact:

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce : 300A W Lake St. : Suite 201 : Elmhurst, IL 60126 : 630-834-6060 : elmhurstchamber.org

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce logo