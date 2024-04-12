Lupfer Landscaping: Bringing Heart and Soul to Every Project

Lupfer Landscaping is not just another landscaping company. This locally owned business is a testament to what heart and soul can bring to the art and science of landscaping.

At the heart of Lupfer Landscaping’s philosophy is a deep understanding and appreciation for the natural world, combined with a genuine care for the client’s vision and needs. Each project is approached not just as a job to be completed, but as a unique opportunity to create something beautiful and lasting. This is evident in the meticulous attention to detail and the willingness to go above and beyond to ensure the client’s outdoor space becomes a source of joy and pride.

“We invest in building relationships with clients, understanding that trust and communication are paramount,” explained Tom Lupfer, owner and president of Lupfer Landscaping. “Each project is a collaboration, where the client’s dreams and the landscape’s potential are merged through creative and thoughtful design.” This level of engagement and commitment is rarely found in the impersonal interactions that often characterize the services of larger, corporate landscaping companies.

Lupfer Landscaping has been an integral part of the western suburbs’ community for over 30 years. Their residential designs have beautified neighborhoods, while their pro bono work has nourished many souls. “My roots in this area go deep. I’m thankful to my clients for trusting me to create outdoor spaces that their families can enjoy for generations to come,” Tom Lupfer said. “Additionally, giving back by doing volunteer work in the community, from sprucing up women’s shelters to helping out on Eagle Scout projects, is an honor.”

Notably, Tom Lupfer is also a beekeeper, which is another way of contributing to the environment and supporting the bee population. “We all need a hobby, right?” Tom quipped. “But seriously, Lupfer Landscaping plans and installs pollinator gardens. Beekeeping provides the pollinators. I encourage everyone to host a hive. The rewards are sweet.”

