April Is National Pet First Aid Awareness Month

Pets play an important part in many families, and with April being Pet First Aid Awareness Month, it’s the perfect time to make sure your furry friend will be kept happy and safe in an emergency. Here are some tips:

1. Make a DIY First Aid kit.

Having a pet First Aid kit on hand can give you peace of mind and allow you to react quickly in an unexpected situation. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, here’s what to include in your kit: a muzzle to prevent biting if your pet is scared or in pain, gauze, non-stick bandages, cotton balls/swabs, blunt scissors, tweezers to remove ticks, disposable gloves to keep germs away from a pet’s wound, over-the-counter antibacterial ointments, saline eye solution, and paperwork, such as a copy of the pet’s medical records, and the phone number, clinic name, and address of your veterinarian.

2. Learn pet CPR and First Aid.

The American Red Cross offers an online course for pet First Aid. According to The Red Cross website, the course covers the basics of providing first aid care for your cat or dog, as well as how to best give care for common emergency situations. Visit www.redcross.org for more information.

3. Have your pet microchipped.

Microchips offer a powerful safeguard for your pet if their collar and tags slip away. According to The Humane Society, studies show that pets with microchips, which are implanted just under the skin (usually right between the shoulder blades), are much more likely to be returned to their owners than those who do not have one. It’s a quick procedure that can provide peace of mind for years to come.

For more information about First Aid for pets, please contact:

All Creatures Great & Small : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

